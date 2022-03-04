Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Issued By B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Carter’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

NYSE:CRI opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

