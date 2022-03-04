Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Truist Financial

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of THO opened at $92.12 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.