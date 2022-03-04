Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after buying an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

