Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Increased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

