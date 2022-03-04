Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Decreased by Analyst

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paya in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paya by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paya by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,909,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

