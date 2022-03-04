Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

TSE TV opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market cap of C$141.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

