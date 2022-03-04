Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

UHS stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

