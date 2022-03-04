Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Reduced by B. Riley

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FL. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,473 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

