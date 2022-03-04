Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Wedbush

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

