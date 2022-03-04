Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of C stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

