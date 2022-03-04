Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $228.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.69. Nordson has a 52 week low of $189.74 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.