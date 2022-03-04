Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

TSE CWB opened at C$37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$31.68 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

