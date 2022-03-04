Quartix Technologies’ (QTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of QTX opened at GBX 385 ($5.17) on Monday. Quartix Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 385.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.36. The stock has a market cap of £186.26 million and a PE ratio of 64.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

