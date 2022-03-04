Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the January 31st total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

