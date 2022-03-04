Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RAIN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $23.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 539.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

