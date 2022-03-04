Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RAIN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $23.90.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAIN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
About Rain Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rain Therapeutics (RAIN)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.