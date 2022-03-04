Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,079.0 days.
OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.