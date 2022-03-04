Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the January 31st total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,079.0 days.

OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $$46.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

