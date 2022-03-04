Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:PACK opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97.
In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.
