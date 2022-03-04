Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:PACK opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Ranpak has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

In other Ranpak news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

