Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 60,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.97.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.