Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:REEMF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 60,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of -0.97.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
