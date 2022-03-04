RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

