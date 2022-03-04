Raydium 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.35 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00006375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $221.90 million and $26.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.65 or 0.06604475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,476.71 or 1.00252827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00047564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,396,167 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

