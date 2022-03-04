Raymond James Analysts Give Hydro One (TSE:H) a C$32.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. CSFB upped their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.54.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H stock opened at C$31.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.37. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.