Raymond James Analysts Give Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) a $23.00 Price Target

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been given a $23.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 145.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Profound Medical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Profound Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

