Raymond James Downgrades NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

