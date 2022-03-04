Raymond James Trims BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Target Price to $39.00

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP opened at $26.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter worth $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.