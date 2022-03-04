Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREVF. dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.17.
Shares of TREVF stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.29.
Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.
