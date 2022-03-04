Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.