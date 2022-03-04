Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.58.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 387,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,027. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

