RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $198.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

