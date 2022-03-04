RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%.
RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
