ReapChain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $686,596.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $21.19 million and $686,596.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReapChain has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00034451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00105191 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,966,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.