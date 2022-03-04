Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK):

2/25/2022 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $188.00.

2/14/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00.

2/3/2022 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $236.00 to $200.00.

1/19/2022 – Mohawk Industries is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $139.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.