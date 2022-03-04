Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its “outperfrom” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

1/19/2022 – ARC Resources was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

1/6/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.50 to C$20.00.

ARX stock traded up C$0.49 on Friday, reaching C$15.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,913. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.88. The company has a market cap of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

