Recro Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,044 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Recro Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 488,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 915,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 428,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 368,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

REPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,222. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

