Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 323,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,639,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after buying an additional 339,419 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,309,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 695,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

RXRX stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,744 shares of company stock worth $3,189,908 over the last 90 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

