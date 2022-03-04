Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 6427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,908 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

