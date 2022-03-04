RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 256,449 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter worth $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 120,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

