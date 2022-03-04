Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of RHT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 392,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,047. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$154.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03.
About Reliq Health Technologies
