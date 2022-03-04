Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of RHT stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 392,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,047. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of C$154.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

About Reliq Health Technologies (Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.