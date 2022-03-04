Ren (REN) Market Cap Hits $386.84 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Ren has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market cap of $386.84 million and approximately $122.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00034439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00105181 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

