Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

EZU stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

