Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of So-Young International worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in So-Young International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in So-Young International by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in So-Young International by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th.

SY stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.32. So-Young International Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

