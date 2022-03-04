Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 404.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 98,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

COMT opened at $40.19 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

