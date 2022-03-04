Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

