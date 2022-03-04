Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 136,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

