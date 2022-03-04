Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

