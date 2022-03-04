Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

