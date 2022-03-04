Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Ashford worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ashford during the second quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AINC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

