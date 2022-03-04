ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

RNW stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,514. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.