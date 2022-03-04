RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,800 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84. RenovoRx has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenovoRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

