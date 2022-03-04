Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.500-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 1,139,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,621. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.