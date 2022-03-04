Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $24.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at about $410,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

